Prep softball: Mooney shines in the circle, but Oxford falls to Wetumpka

east regional softball 087 tw.jpg

Mooney struck out six batters in Oxford's 2-1 loss to Wetumpka in the first round of the Class 6A state softball tournament.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

OXFORD — Despite a strong performance in the circle from Berkley Mooney, Oxford’s offense couldn’t find its stride late in a 2-1 loss to Wetumpka in the first round of the Class 6A state softball tournament.

“I thought we played really well,” Oxford coach Wendy McKibbin said. “Berkley Mooney pitched her butt off, we had great defense, we hit the first inning and we got some runners on late in the game, and we just couldn’t get a timely hit.”

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.