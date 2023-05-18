Prep softball: Mooney shines in the circle, but Oxford falls to Wetumpka

OXFORD — Despite a strong performance in the circle from Berkley Mooney, Oxford’s offense couldn’t find its stride late in a 2-1 loss to Wetumpka in the first round of the Class 6A state softball tournament.
“I thought we played really well,” Oxford coach Wendy McKibbin said. “Berkley Mooney pitched her butt off, we had great defense, we hit the first inning and we got some runners on late in the game, and we just couldn’t get a timely hit.”
Mooney pitched a full seven innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs while walking two and striking out six. She threw 61.9 percent strikes in the contest.
McKibbin said that Mooney pitched one of the best games of the season, despite the loss.
“Berkley was on the spot,” McKibbin said. “She hit her spots, commanded her pitches well tonight. I mean, she did really well.”
Oxford’s offense combined for four hits, with Justice Woods accounting for two of them with a double and a single. Emma Tims-Becerra and Kenlee Rodgers also had a hit.
The Yellow Jackets’ lone run was scored in the bottom of the first with Woods’ double scoring Tims-Becerra.
Kaelyn Crossley reached base on a dropped third strike with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but the Yellow Jackets couldn't bring her home to tie up the game.
Wetumpka pitcher Mya Holt pitched all seven innings, walking no batters while striking out eight.
Oxford will fall into the loser’s bracket of the Class 6A tournament and face the loser of Hazel Green and Helena.
Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.