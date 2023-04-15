 Skip to main content
Prep softball: Mooney, Crossley homer in Oxford victory

Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Berkley Mooney and Kaelyn Crossley each hit home runs as Oxford powered to an 8-3 win over Hokes Bluff on Saturday.

Mooney finished 2-for-3, hitting a double and a home run and finishing with a team-high two RBIs. Crossley finished 2-for-2 with a single and a home run.