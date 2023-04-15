Prep softball: Mooney, Crossley homer in Oxford victory

Berkley Mooney and Kaelyn Crossley each hit home runs as Oxford powered to an 8-3 win over Hokes Bluff on Saturday.
Mooney finished 2-for-3, hitting a double and a home run and finishing with a team-high two RBIs. Crossley finished 2-for-2 with a single and a home run.
The junior also pitched the final 1 2/3 innings of the contest, allowing one hit and one earned run while walking one and striking out three.
Raina Zackery started for the Yellow Jackets and picked up the win, pitching the first two and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs while walking two batters.
Emma Tims-Becerra and Ashlyn Burns each crossed home plate twice. Tims-Becerra finished 2-for-3 with a double while Burns had another perfect day at the plate and finished 1-for-1 with a walk and hit by pitch.
Hokes Bluff’s Kayla Traylor also hit a home run, finishing 1-for-3 with an RBI. Ava Dodd finished 1-for-1 with the team’s second RBI.