Prep softball: McCain, Steward power Spring Garden to next round of east regional

Avery Steward

Avery Steward pitched Spring Garden to a win in the first round of the east regional on Tuesday.

 by Tucker Webb, Daily Home photographer

ALBERTVILLE — Ever since hitting her first career home run against Appalachian in March, Lilly McCain said she's developed as a hitter.

In the east regional, McCain displayed her growth at the plate and had another big game against Appalachian as Spring Garden downed the Eagles in a 13-3, six-inning victory on Tuesday.

