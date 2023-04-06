Prep softball: In first season as White Plains' coach, Williams is getting it done

In her first season leading the White Plains softball team, Tiffany Williams has already caught the attention of many.
The Jax State grad has compiled a 16-8 record and led her team to a 7-0 upset victory over top-seeded Piedmont to punch the Wildcats’ ticket to Wednesday's Calhoun County softball championship round.
In the second round of the tournament, she led her team to a 7-6 victory over Pleasant Valley, where she previously coached, after being down 6-0.
During the opening round, White Plains piled 19 runs on Anniston.
In the midst of the team’s success as of late, Williams said that while she’s had her fair share of ups and downs, her team has been supportive as she gets acclimated to being at the helm.
“It’s been very rewarding,” Williams said. “I’ve had ups and downs, obviously, but obviously as a first year coach I’ve had a lot of nerves, but it seems to be going well and I just love being out here and I just love being with them.”
Williams, who previously served as an assistant, took the role after the departure of Rachel Ford, who served as coach for 18 years.
Despite the drop-off in experience, Williams said that she has been around softball in some way for longer than she can remember.
She also shared that her experience with sports doesn’t just stop inside the diamond.
“I played softball all my life,” Williams said. “I also played basketball and also ran cross country, so sports has been something big in my life.”
Similar to her predecessor, Williams had a softball career of her own.
After two seasons of playing at Gadsden State and then Wallace-Dothan, however, she began her coaching career at a Calhoun County high school.
“I played college ball for two years, and then coached for three years at Pleasant Valley,” Williams said. “Once I graduated college, I got my job here, and it’s just something I’ve loved.”
As White Plains prepares for Thursday's championship round at JSU, she said that being around the talented group has already been a memorable experience.
“I’m very passionate about softball and I love not only coaching, but being here for these girls,” Williams said. “It’s very rewarding.”