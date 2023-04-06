 Skip to main content
Prep softball: In first season as White Plains' coach, Williams is getting it done

Tiffany Williams

Tiffany Williams has White Plains' softball team in the Calhoun County tournament championship round.

 Thomas Ashworth, The Anniston Star

In her first season leading the White Plains softball team, Tiffany Williams has already caught the attention of many.

The Jax State grad has compiled a 16-8 record and led her team to a 7-0 upset victory over top-seeded Piedmont to punch the Wildcats’ ticket to Wednesday's Calhoun County softball championship round.