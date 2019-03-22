PLEASANT VALLEY — Class 4A’s top-ranked softball team and 3A’s No. 5 team combined for five home runs on Sandy Hunter Field on Friday. They took turns gobbling up each other’s leads.
“It had a May feel to it," Pleasant Valley coach David Bryant said. “That’s the way the intensity of that game was. It felt like a state-tournament game.
“There’s a saying … and it’s out of the Bible. Iron sharpens iron, and I told Coach (Rachel) Ford before the game. They’re like our iron.”
In the end, 3A’s Pleasant Valley hammered out four seventh-inning runs, keyed by Chandler Dorsett’s two-run homer to start the rally, and beat 4A’s White Plains 10-9 in a battle of Calhoun County powers.
The Raiders (11-4) claimed their second one-run victory against White Plains (17-4), including a 3-2 classic in the semifinals of the Lady Wildcat Classic at Choccolocco Park on March 9.
With homers by Dorsett and Rylee Haynes highlighting the way, Pleasant Valley rallied from as much as a 9-5 hole. White Plains led 9-6 going into the final at bat.
The Wildcats turned a 5-1 early disadvantage into a 9-5 lead thanks, in part, to Savannah White’s three-run blast in the fourth inning and back-to-back solo shots from Jordan Hinton and Callyn Martin in the sixth.
Each team toggled between pitchers when the other’s bats surged, with White Plains alternating Emma Jones and Hannah Fortenberry and Pleasant Valley switching out Leah Patterson and Madison Borders.
“There is no doubt these two teams were hungry tonight and wanted to win,” Ford said. “We just came out on the short end of the stick tonight.
“David Bryant does a great job with his program. I respect him, probably, as much as any coach around the area. He always has his girls read to play. I knew it would be a fight, and it was.”
The decisive runs came when Jones hit Cortney Williams and Bailey Harris on back-to-back, bases-loaded at-bats.
The Raiders put the pressure on with their bats to start the bottom of the seventh. Dorsett followed Ava Boozer’s leadoff single with a shot over the left-field fence to bring Pleasant Valley within 9-8.
“I knew I had it in me,” said Dorsett, who also slashed a two-run double in the third inning. “I struck out my first at bat, but I kept fighting each time. Each time I got better hits, and I just went up to the plate knowing that I had it in me, and I could do it.
“I was looking for the first pitch, looking for my pitch, and I knew as soon as I hit it.”
Fortenberry followed with a strikeout of Krystal Brown, but Ford switched to Jones after a Haynes single.
Lindsey Pritchett greeted Jones with a single. Following Jones’ strikeout of pinch-hitter Erin Rose, the Wildcats intentionally walked Savannah Williams to an open first base. It was Williams’ third intentional walk of the game and loaded the bases ahead of Cortney Williams and Harris.
Haynes’ solo home run in the sixth answered back-to-back bombs by Hinton and Martin and brought Pleasant Valley to within 9-6 through six innings.
White Plains scored eight unanswered runs after falling behind 5-1 through three innings. White’s three-run blast in the top of the fourth closed the game to 5-4.
“I was just thinking, two batters on, and, if I hit this, it’ll get us close,” said White, who added an RBI single in White Plains’ three-run fifth. “I’ve been in a slump for a couple of games, and it’s amazing to know that I’m out of it in this game.”
Pleasant Valley took a 5-1 lead with five runs in a third-inning rally that featured Dorsett’s two-run double and Boozer’s two-run single.
White Plains took the game’s first lead when Savannah Williams, Pleasant Valley’s shortstop, ranged to catch Graci Surrett’s fly ball in shallow left field but missed on a throw to try to double up Martin at second base. The throw carried across to right field, and Martin scored.
It was that kind of game between 4A’s No. 1 team and 3A’s No. 5 team. Each took advantage of mistakes and answered the other’s bursts of offensive power.
White Plains has worn its ranking “pretty well,” Ford said.
“I’ve been very clear that it shouldn’t go to our heads,” she said. “We haven’t proven anything yet. … We are going to have a bull’s eye on our backs, but that’s just going to make us better.”
Bryant shrugged off questions about whether Pleasant Valley made the case to move up in 3A.
“We just played well today,” he said. “Rankings are nice, but I tell my kids, you’ve got to stay humble, and you’ve got to win it on the field.”