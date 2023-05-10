 Skip to main content
Prep softball: Henry pitches, hits for Pleasant Valley in regional championship victory

Pleasant Valley

Pleasant Valley celebrates a regional championship.

 Krista Larkin, Special to The Star

ALBERTVILLE — Lily Henry came up big in a critical Class 2A East Regional softball game Wednesday.

She went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs as Pleasant Valley beat traditional softball power Pisgah 5-3 in the regional championship round. The victory clinched a state tournament berth for the Raiders.

Pleasant Valley softball

Pleasant Valley's Rebekah Gannaway slides across home plate for a run.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.