Prep softball: Henry pitches, hits for Pleasant Valley in regional championship victory

ALBERTVILLE — Lily Henry came up big in a critical Class 2A East Regional softball game Wednesday.
She went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs as Pleasant Valley beat traditional softball power Pisgah 5-3 in the regional championship round. The victory clinched a state tournament berth for the Raiders.
Henry also pitched all seven innings, allowing six hits and striking out three.
Third baseman Macey Roper went 2-for-3 with a walk and scored a pair of runs. Haylie Lee tripled, and Jordan Cheatwood and Rebekah Gannaway each had a single. Madyson Cromer didn't get a hit but kept a careful eye at the plate and walked three times.
Pleasant Valley 9, West End 3: Rebekah Gannaway's playoff heroics continue.
Her second-inning home run gave the Raiders a lead they never lost as Pleasant Valley downed West End in a 9-3 win in the regional semifinals.
Gannaway finished 2-for-3 with a team-high three runs and five total bases.
The slugger has now hit three home runs in Pleasant Valley's last four games and hit a walk-off double to force a deciding game in the Class 2, Area 9 tournament.
Lily Henry also had herself a game at the plate, finishing 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs.
Madyson Cromer, Macey Roper and Haylie Lee also finished with two hits for Pleasant Valley.
After Henry pitched the first inning, Lee picked up the win after pitching the remaining six. She allowed seven hits, one earned run and walked no batters while striking out two.
Pleasant Valley 11, Fyffe 4: Pleasant Valley coach David Bryant’s 500th win came in one of the best places possible.
The team presented Bryant with balloons and a softball that commemorated his 500th as Pleasant Valley downed Fyffe in an 11-4 win in the first round of the East Regional on Tuesday.
“It’s a milestone, but really it’s a testament to all the kids I’ve coached,” Bryant said. “I didn’t make a single out, I haven’t thrown a single pitch, they’ve done it all. I’ve just been blessed to be along for the ride.”
Senior Macey Roper, who has been there for her fair share of Bryant’s 500 wins, said that she wouldn’t want to play for any other coach.
“I’m so proud of our coach,” the leadoff batter said. “He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever had. He pushes us to do our best and always encourages us, and he’s there whenever we need him. There’s no other coach I’d rather play softball for.”
One of the biggest reasons for the team getting Bryant to 500 was the level of play from Madyson Cromer.
The catcher finished 2-for-3 with three runs and four RBIs, hitting a three-run home run that scored Roper and Rebekah Gannaway and gave the Raiders a lead they never lost.
“She came through. She was clutch,” Bryant said. “When we were struggling a bit early, she did what leaders do and that’s lead.”
Haylie Lee and Jordan Cheatwood also finished with two hits, while Lee and Aubree Cromer each finished with two RBIs.
Lee picked up the win in the circle after throwing the final two and two thirds innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs while striking out two. Lily Henry started the game and provided four and a third innings with four hits, two earned runs, one walk and two strikeouts.
“I think we’re finally peaking when we need to be and we’re all playing softball for each other,” Roper said. “Softball is not just a one-person sport, so I think we’re playing together as a team.”
As Bryant looks to lead the Raiders through the second round with his 500th win under his belt, he said that the milestone comes down to a few simple things.
“I’m glad to get past this, but I’m just blessed by being a part of so many kids’ lives and families,” Bryant said. “500 represents, well it means I’m pretty old and we’ve won a lot of ball games.”