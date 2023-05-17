Prep softball: Henry leads Pleasant Valley to romp of Ider

While Lily Henry has been a key part of Pleasant Valley’s success all season, the sophomore was firing on all cylinders in the Raiders’ 10-0 shutout of Ider in the Class 2A state softball tournament on Wednesday.
The pitcher and center fielder racked up five RBIs after going 2-for-4 at the plate with two doubles. Her two extra-base hits and four total bases were both game highs.
She also pitched the first three and two thirds innings, allowing three hits and no earned runs while walking two and striking out one.
Haylie Lee pitched the remaining two and a third innings, allowing three hits and no earned runs while striking out two.
Macey Roper finished with a game-high three runs, going 2-for-4 and logging an RBI. Rebekah Gannaway finished with two runs, while Jordan Cheatwood had one.
Roper, Cheatwood, and Gracie Ward each finished with two hits apiece, while Ward had two RBIs.
Pleasant Valley will advance to the third round of the loser’s bracket and face J.U. Blackshear.
