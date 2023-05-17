 Skip to main content
Prep softball: Henry leads Pleasant Valley to romp of Ider

pleasant valley v wicksburg - state - 020 tw.jpg

Scenes from Pleasant Valley vs. Wicksburg in round 1 of the AHSAA 1A State Softball Tournament on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

While Lily Henry has been a key part of Pleasant Valley’s success all season, the sophomore was firing on all cylinders in the Raiders’ 10-0 shutout of Ider in the Class 2A state softball tournament on Wednesday.

The pitcher and center fielder racked up five RBIs after going 2-for-4 at the plate with two doubles. Her two extra-base hits and four total bases were both game highs.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.