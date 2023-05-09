Prep softball: Hanners' big day leads Glencoe to first-round regional victory

ALBERTVILLE — After being down for five and a half innings, Hailey Hanners put Glencoe back in the ballgame with a game-tying, two-RBI double as the Yellow Jackets beat Sylvania in a 7-6 win on Tuesday to advance to the next round of the east regional.
“Props to our girls,” Glencoe coach Taylor Talbot said. “Backed a little bit against a wall right there, and they kept chipping away and finding a way to break through.”
Hanners, who Talbot said had 13 RBIs in Glencoe’s last four games, finished 2-for-3 in Glencoe’s first-round win with two doubles and three RBIs.
She also scored a run and was walked once.
“Hailey Hanners has been huge lately,” Talbot said. “It’s tough to spin it through our lineup and we’ve got a lot of girls that can swing it lately, but Hailey has just been so good.”
Hanners said that recent success is the culmination of a lot of hard work, with the first baseman putting effort into her hitting.
“I have been putting a lot of hard work into hitting my balls,” Hanners said. “A lot of people have seen the progress that I put in, and I see it drastically.”
“I just love that I can be on a team that has sticks to hit, and I have the power to bring them in for us to win games,” Hanners said. “It’s just a great team to be on and I think God blessed me with the girls that I play with.”
Sadie Waldorp and J Sizemore also finished with two hits apiece, with Sizemore hitting a double.
Along with Waldrop and Sizemore logging RBIs, Aubrey Maxwel and Abigail Bunt also logged one apiece.
“We’ve swung the bat well all year and early on, we left some people on,” Talbot said. “Summer Crump threw a heck of a ballgame, and we were able to scratch some at the end and get her in the win column.”
Pitcher Summer Crump pitched the Yellow Jackets to victory after being questionable to pitch due to illness, logging three strikeouts in her complete-game win.
“She was sick last week and we all thought she wasn’t able to pitch, but she came out here and showed out,” Hanners said.
Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.