 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep softball: Hanners' big day leads Glencoe to first-round regional victory

Hailey Hanners

Glencoe's Hailey Hanners led Glencoe to a first-round victory in the east regional on Tuesday with two doubles and three RBIs.

 by Tucker Webb, Daily Home photographer, twebb@dailyhome.com

ALBERTVILLE — After being down for five and a half innings, Hailey Hanners put Glencoe back in the ballgame with a game-tying, two-RBI double as the Yellow Jackets beat Sylvania in a 7-6 win on Tuesday to advance to the next round of the east regional.

“Props to our girls,” Glencoe coach Taylor Talbot said. “Backed a little bit against a wall right there, and they kept chipping away and finding a way to break through.”

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.