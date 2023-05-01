Prep softball: Glencoe downs Ohatchee, Hokes Bluff in Class 3A, Area 11 tourney opener

Glencoe opened its play in the Class 3A, Area 11 tournament with an 11-2 win over Ohatchee and a 7-4 win over host Hokes Bluff.
Aubrey Maxwell went a combined 5-for-8 with three RBIs, a run and a double in both wins.
Hailey Hanners and Abigail Bunt had huge games at the plate against Ohatchee, each going 3-for-4. Bunt scored three runs and scored an RBI while Hanners crossed home plate twice and racked in five RBIs and two doubles.
Summer Crump pitched all seven innings of the first contest for the Yellow Jackets, allowing three hits and two runs (one earned) while walking three and striking out three.
Mackenzie Luna and Tabitha Davidson drove in a run apiece for Ohatchee.
Emma Croy scored three runs in the first game.
Emma Hyfield and Cayse Willett each hit home runs in Glencoe's win over Hokes Bluff, with Hyfield finishing 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs. Willett finished 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.
Crump finished with two RBIs for the Yellow Jackets.
Kayla Traylor and Rosie Garrett each hit home runs for Hokes Bluff.
Hyfield picked up the win against the Eagles, allowing seven hits and four runs (three earned) while walking five and striking out five.
