Prep softball: Glencoe downs Ohatchee, Hokes Bluff in Class 3A, Area 11 tourney opener

Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Glencoe opened its play in the Class 3A, Area 11 tournament with an 11-2 win over Ohatchee and a 7-4 win over host Hokes Bluff.

Aubrey Maxwell went a combined 5-for-8 with three RBIs, a run and a double in both wins. 

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.