Prep softball: Gattis, Phillips help Valley Cubs earn state tournament berth

ALBERTVILLE — Alexandria senior Ashley Phillips didn’t have a clue whether her shot was going to land fair or foul. All she could do was hope.
And run.
“Right as I rounded (first), I heard everybody cheering, so I knew it was fair,” Phillips said.
Phillips’ triple in the bottom of the third inning drove in the only two runs Alexandria would need to secure the victory as the Valley Cubs defeated Moody 3-1 in the Class 5A East Regional on Thursday to secure a spot in the state tournament next week.
Alexandria’s regional run also included a 3-0 victory over Sardis and a 9-0 victory over Guntersville, which saw senior pitcher Rylee Gattis complete a perfect game with 18 strikeouts.
“You don’t see those much, and then to have it in a regional is just tremendous,” Alexandria coach Brian Hess said. “She had a great two days. She was locked in. I can’t be any prouder of the kid.”
Gattis didn’t deliver a perfect game against Moody, but she did manage to strike out eight of 25 batters while giving up only two hits, one walk and one base off a hit by pitch.
“She is very good,” Phillips said. “These past two days is probably the best I’ve seen her pitch, ever.”
Gattis also hit a triple of her own in the sixth inning, which allowed baserunner Ava Johnson to cross on her behalf for the final score.
From a scoring perspective, this was certainly the most dominant win Alexandria has recorded over Moody this season. The Valley Cubs defeated Moody twice in the regular season, winning 4-2 and 3-2, but it was the Blue Devils who celebrated in the area tournament after winning 4-2 and 4-0.
“We knew we were not about to lose this game,” Gattis said. “We are, I don’t want to say out for blood this game, but we were not losing this game. We were not walking away with our heads down this time.”
With the state tournament berth locked up, Alexandria can now turn its attention to bringing home the program’s first state championship since 2014. The Valley Cubs might even be considered among the favorites after the team finished fourth last season, and since the team had no seniors, with basically the same group it won with on Thursday.
“They seem to handle the big moment pretty well,” said Hess, explaining how this group is different. “And hopefully, that carries into next week.”
What to know
—Gattis faced 99 batters in the team’s three-game run in regional play. She finished allowing three hits and two walks with 38 strikeouts. She also finished with a team-high five total hits.
—Phillips was perhaps the team’s most consistent bat in the lineup this week. She finished with five total hits, including one double and two triples, despite having only nine at-bats.
—Alexandria’s other top hitters in regional play include sophomores Christian Hess (four hits) and Jill Cockrell (three hits, including one triple).
Who said
—Hess on beating Moody: “I don’t think anybody knows any team better than we do each other, so to be able for her to run up the strikeout total against them was something short of miraculous. They are a great hitting team.”
—Gattis on her perfect game Wednesday: “It felt great. I knew my teammates were excited for me, but I was excited for them. Our bats were rolling, our defense was hot that game. Everything just came together perfectly that game. So it just felt like team execution.”
—Moody coach Becky Seymour on Gattis: “She is probably one of the best that we have faced this year for sure. I have a lot of respect for her. She takes a lot of pride in her craft. She does a very good job on the mound, she is very commanding, and she has a lot of confidence up there. … My hat is off to her. She is a great player, she’s been a great player for many, many years. I wish her nothing but the best when she goes off to college. So, I’m not going to say I hate to see her go though.”
Next up
—Alexandria will open play in the Class 5A state tournament in Oxford on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. The Valley Cubs finished fourth in last year’s tournament.