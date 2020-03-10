Prep softball: Gattis drives in five runs as Alexandria gets area victory

Kirsten Fiscus

SOUTHSIDE — Rylee Gattis went 4-for-5 with a home run, double, one run and five RBIs to lead Alexandria’s softball team to an 8-6 victory in 5A, Area 12 play at Southside on Monday.

The Valley Cubs improved to 4-0.

Gattis also pitched the final six innings for the win, striking out six batters with two walks and allowing eight hits and three earned runs.

Alexandria’s other top performers:

—Ashley Phillips, 2-for-4, one run

—Millie Burt, 3-for-5, one RBI

—Lanie Dreyer, 2-for-3, one run

—Jordan Beason, one RBI

—Addison Jennings, 2-for-4, one RBI

