Prep softball: Gattis drives in five runs as Alexandria gets area victory

SOUTHSIDE — Rylee Gattis went 4-for-5 with a home run, double, one run and five RBIs to lead Alexandria’s softball team to an 8-6 victory in 5A, Area 12 play at Southside on Monday.
The Valley Cubs improved to 4-0.
Gattis also pitched the final six innings for the win, striking out six batters with two walks and allowing eight hits and three earned runs.
Alexandria’s other top performers:
—Ashley Phillips, 2-for-4, one run
—Millie Burt, 3-for-5, one RBI
—Lanie Dreyer, 2-for-3, one run
—Jordan Beason, one RBI
—Addison Jennings, 2-for-4, one RBI