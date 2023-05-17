 Skip to main content
Prep softball: Gannaway's playoff mentality continues to fuel Pleasant Valley

pleasant valley v wicksburg - state - 001 tw.jpg

Rebekah Gannaway plays in Pleasant Valley's first-round matchup with Wicksburg in the first round of the Class 2A state softball tournament.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

OXFORD — While few players are built for the playoffs, Pleasant Valley’s Rebekah Gannaway is one of them.

From the time Pleasant Valley began its area tournament to the end of Tuesday’s set of Class 2A state tournament games, Gannaway is 10-for-24 (.417 average) with eight RBIs and 13 runs scored.

Pleasant Valley-Ider bc08.jpg

Pleasant Valley's Rebekah Gannaway drives the ball up the court against Ider in the Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.