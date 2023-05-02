 Skip to main content
Prep softball: Gannaway hits two home runs, Pleasant Valley wins Class 2A, Area 9

Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Rebekah Gannaway hit two home runs as Pleasant Valley downed Woodland in a 15-13 slugfest to clinch the Class 2A, Area 9 championship on Tuesday.

Gannaway finished at a perfect 2-for-2, racking up four RBIs and five runs. She walked three times in the contest and led the team with eight total bases.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.