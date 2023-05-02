Prep softball: Gannaway hits two home runs, Pleasant Valley wins Class 2A, Area 9

Rebekah Gannaway hit two home runs as Pleasant Valley downed Woodland in a 15-13 slugfest to clinch the Class 2A, Area 9 championship on Tuesday.
Gannaway finished at a perfect 2-for-2, racking up four RBIs and five runs. She walked three times in the contest and led the team with eight total bases.
Lily Henry, who picked up the win on the mound after tossing the final five and two thirds innings, also racked up four RBIs. Henry finished 2-for-5 at the plate with two runs.
Leadoff batter Macey Roper had herself a day as well, going 4-for-5 at the plate and crossed home plate three times.
Madyson Cromer and Gracee Ward each had three hits in the contest, with Ward logging three RBIs and Cromer logging two.
Sydney Beason and Haylie Lee each had two hits for the Raiders.
