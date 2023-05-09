 Skip to main content
Prep softball: Gannaway, Henry lift Pleasant Valley over West End

David Bryant

Pleasant Valley coach David Bryant earned his 500th win with a win over Fyffe in the first round of the east regional on Tuesday.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

ALBERTVILLE — Rebekah Gannaway's playoff heroics continue.

Her second-inning home run gave the Raiders a lead they never lost as Pleasant Valley downed West End in a 9-3 loss to clinch a spot in the Class 2A east regional championship game.

