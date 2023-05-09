Prep softball: Gannaway, Henry lift Pleasant Valley over West End

ALBERTVILLE — Rebekah Gannaway's playoff heroics continue.
Her second-inning home run gave the Raiders a lead they never lost as Pleasant Valley downed West End in a 9-3 loss to clinch a spot in the Class 2A east regional championship game.
ALBERTVILLE — Rebekah Gannaway's playoff heroics continue.
Her second-inning home run gave the Raiders a lead they never lost as Pleasant Valley downed West End in a 9-3 loss to clinch a spot in the Class 2A east regional championship game.
Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.