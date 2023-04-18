Prep softball: Fritts pitches Jacksonville past Anniston

Carli Fritts pitched four one-hit innings to lead Jacksonville to a 10-0 shutout of Anniston.
Fritts allowed one hit and walked no batters in a full four innings as she struck out six.
Alexis Phillips finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs, while Je’Henna Engram went 1-for-1 with two RBIs.
Jacksonville 16, Anniston 0: Fritts once again pitched Jacksonville past Anniston with a three-inning win over the Bulldogs on Tuesday.
She pitched three perfect innings, striking out five of her nine batters faced.
Catcher Keelie Leach went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs, leading the team with three total bases.