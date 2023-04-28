Prep softball: Fitch pitches complete game as Ohatchee brushes aside JCA

Alyssa Davis went 1-for-2 with an RBI, a walk and two runs as Ohatchee beat Jacksonville Christian 9-1. The game was shortened to five innings because of the mercy rule.
Tabitha Davidson was 1-for-3 with a double and two runs. Hannah Fitch was 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Ellie Carden was 1-for-2 and scored a run. She also was hit by a pitch.
Whitney McFry was 1-for-2 with a run, a stolen base and a hit-by-pitch. Breanna Martin was 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Fitch pitched all five innings for Ohatchee, struck out five batters while allowing five hits, no walks and one run, which was earned.
For JCA, Rebekah Carter was 2-for-2 and scored the Thunder's only run. Carlie Chesson was 1-for-2 with an RBI.