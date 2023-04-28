 Skip to main content
Prep softball: Fitch pitches complete game as Ohatchee brushes aside JCA

Prep softball teaser_001 tp.jpg
Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Alyssa Davis went 1-for-2 with an RBI, a walk and two runs as Ohatchee beat Jacksonville Christian 9-1. The game was shortened to five innings because of the mercy rule.

Tabitha Davidson was 1-for-3 with a double and two runs. Hannah Fitch was 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Ellie Carden was 1-for-2 and scored a run. She also was hit by a pitch.