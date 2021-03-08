Prep softball: Farmer leads Piedmont past White Plains

Pitcher Emily Farmer allowed seven hits but walked only one and limited White Plains to single runs in the first, fifth and seventh innings as visiting Piedmont downed the Wildcats 6-3 in softball Monday. Farmer aided her own cause at the plate. She was 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs. The Bulldogs got two runs in the second and never surrendered the lead. They added one run in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the seventh.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Z’Hayla Walker, two singles, RBI
—Jaycee Glover, single, RBI, run
—Sarah Goss, single, sacrifice fly, RBI
—Grace Epperson, double, run
—Reese Franklin, two runs
Top performers for White Plains:
—Callie Richardson, two doubles, RBI, run
—Cayden Roberts, two singles, RBI
—Lily Ponder, single, RBI
—Adriana Sotelo, single, walk, two runs
—Kaylee Johnson, single