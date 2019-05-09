OXFORD -- Faith Christian opened East Central Regional play with a 15-0 victory over Autaugaville on Thursday, advancing to face Berry in the 1A winners' bracket at Choccolocco Park.
Rain forced delays in the day's later games.
Choccolocco Park is hosting to an Alabama High School Athletic Association regional for the first time. The AHSAA awarded Oxford the regional previously held in Troy.
Faith pitchers Elizabeth Bedford and Anna Kerri combined on a no-hitter Thursday, and Madi Snow hit two home runs.