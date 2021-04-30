Prep softball: Derrick hits 12th homer as Oxford splits with Cleburne County

OXFORD — Ellie Derrick hit her 12th home run of the season, and Oxford’s softball team split two games with Cleburne County on Thursday at Choccolocco Park, winning 4-2 and losing 10-7.
Derrick’s home run came in the 4-2 victory. She went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs then added two runs an RBI in the second game.
The day’s other top performers for Oxford (18-22):
—Takya Garrett, 2-for-7, two doubles, two runs.
—Chloe Derrick, 2-for-4, two doubles, two runs.
—Cohlee Boone, 2-for-3, double, one RBI.
—Tia Titi, 1-for-4, double, two RBIs in Game 2.
—Abbie Mitchell, 1-for-1, two RBIs in Game 2.
—Aametria Wilson, one RBI in Game 2.
—Berkley Mooney, pitched five innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs to go with four walks and four strikeouts in Game 1.
—Neveah Jackson, pitched two innings in relief, allowing one hit, no runs and one walk with one strikeout in Game 1.