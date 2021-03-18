Prep softball: Callahan's grand slam helps Jacksonville down Cherokee County

Playing at home Thursday, Jacksonville gained a split of its home-and-home softball series with Class 4A, Area 9 opponent Cherokee County. The Golden Eagles defeated the Warriors 16-10. Winning pitcher Kaitlyn Hamm had two strikeouts. Lexie Callahan smashed a grand slam home run and added a single in five at-bats to lead Jacksonville’s offense.
Jacksonville’s other top performers:
—Ella Sanders, 3-for-4, three singles
—Rebekah Gannaway, triple, double, three walks, three RBIs
—Dailyn Wood, triple, single, RBI
—Jehenna Engram, double, single, RBI
—Brenna Stone, double, two RBIs