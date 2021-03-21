Prep softball: Boozer gives 'last bit of energy' to pitch Cleburne County to Piedmont Invitational title

OXFORD — Jayci Boozer was tired. Spent.
Problem was, Cleburne County’s ace softball pitcher had two more innings to go to finish off a championship.
The junior did it, closing out a 3-1, complete-game victory over Wicksburg that lifted the Tigers to the Piedmont Invitational championship on Saturday at Choccolocco Park.
Cleburne County emerged as the champion in a field of 15 varsity teams in the two-day tournament, which featured pool play Friday and early Saturday then a single-elimination tournament. The Tigers held off an Alexandria comeback to win 5-4 in the semifinals.
Boozer pitched three of Cleburne County’s four games Saturday and two games Friday.
“I was dead tired,” she said. “I knew I could do it, but it was hard. I had to push through it a lot.”
Cleburne County coach Christina Ezell visited the circle to give Boozer a breather and a pep talk in the top of the fifth inning, with Cleburne County protecting a 2-0 lead.
“She gave every last bit of energy she had,” Ezell said. “I went out in the fifth inning and told her, ‘You’ve got six more outs. Give me all you’ve got.’”
In Saturday’s action, Boozer struck out seven batters in a 9-3 victory over Clay-Chalkville. She threw a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts in a 3-0 victory over Woodland and a three-hitter with seven strikeouts against Alexandria.
She found the energy to strike out 13 batters while allowing four hits in the championship game.
The only game she didn’t pitch was Cleburne County’s 8-5 loss to Sylacauga in Saturday’s pool action. She went 2-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs.
The game became more notable for the “coming-to-Jesus meeting” Ezell held afterward.
“Our first game, we started off rough, low energy,” Ezell said.
Other notable performances of the day included Carlee Hiett’s home run against Sylacauga. Kaylee Shierling went 2-for-3 in that game.
Karley Leggett, Micah Pentecost and Kendall Houston had two hits apiece against Clay-Chalkville. Pentecost and Houston drove in two runs apiece.
Karley Boyd hit a two-run home run in the third inning against Woodland and went 2-for-3 with an RBI against Alexandria. Houston had two hits against the Valley Cubs, and Hiett drove in two runs.
Hiett went 2-for-3 against Wicksburg. Shierling, Leggett, Boozer, Pentecost, Houston and Gracie Sanders each went 1-for-3, and Houston drove in a run. The Tigers also scored in the fourth inning, when pinch runner Kaden Pritchett stole third base and scored on throwing error.
“We figured out what kind of team we were, and we put it all together and won the whole thing,” Ezell said.
Alexandria
The Valley Cubs (12-5) rallied from a 5-0 deficit with four runs in their final at bat but fell 5-4 to Cleburne County in the bracket semifinals.
Earlier in bracket play Saturday, Alexandria beat Sylacauga 4-2 and Handley 2-1.
Alexandria also beat Clay-Chalkville 12-0, Wicksburg 4-0 and Ranburne 14-3 in pool play.
Alexandria coach Brian Hess was happiest with the progress of sophomore pitcher Makenna Prickett. She worked 10 innings over three games, allowing 13 hits, three earned runs and one walk with 12 strikeouts.
She held Ranburne to no earned runs in four innings with eight strikeouts. Against Cleburne County, she allowed three earned runs with three strikeouts and one walk in five innings.
Hess is developing Prickett as the No. 2 pitcher behind Rylee Gattis.
Prickett had a “much better weekend” than she had in the White Plains Lady Wildcat Classic a week ago, Hess said. It’s an encouraging sign, as Alexandria tries not to overuse Gattis ahead of postseason.
“We had a good weekend,” Hess said. “We played well. We won some high-scoring games, and we won some low-scoring games, and I was proud of the way we played, especially that game.
“Makenna threw really well. We didn’t play as good of defense behind her as we should have, but I’m proud of the way we came back.”
Hess lauded the Valley Cubs’ comeback against Cleburne County pitcher Jayci Boozer. Addie Jennings and Jill Cockrell each drove in a run in Alexandria’s four-run sixth inning. Jennings hit a triple.
“We hadn’t been squaring up Boozer much, but toward the end, we started adjusting and squaring her up a little bit,” Hess said. “I feel pretty confident with where we’re at.”
Piedmont
The Bulldogs (6-6-2) went 1-1 with two ties in pool play then lost 6-5 to Woodland in bracket play. The game, which extended past time limit after Piedmont scored a run to tie the game 5-5 in the fifth inning, ended on a double play.
Piedmont lost to Sardis 3-2 and beat St. Clair County 7-6 on Friday. The Bulldogs tied Clay Central 8-8 and Handley 4-4 in time-limit pool-play games.
Looking to avenge a 5-0 loss to Woodland in last week’s White Plains Lady Wildcat Classic, Piedmont got three RBIs from Grace Epperson in Saturday’s rematch. She went 1-for-3 with a double and scored a run.
Maddy Bowers went 2-for-3 and drove in a run, and Cayla Brothers went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Reese Franklin and Emily Farmer also hit doubles, and Piedmont matched Woodland’s nine hits but had to overcome four errors to Woodland’s two.
“It was just back-and-forth game,” Piedmont coach Rachel Smith said. “It just came down to them getting runners in scoring position and executing. We had runners in scoring position and had chances and did not. …
“I told the girls at the end that I was pleased with their effort. It’s just being able to execute in those situations and then making sure we come out better on defense.”
Farmer was Piedmont’s top producer in the tournament. She went 6-for-13 at the plate with two doubles and four RBIs. In the circle, she worked 16 1/3 innings over three games, allowing eight earned runs with three walks and 14 strikeouts, seven against Woodland.
“She’s consistent at the plate, scoring runs and hitting the ball, and she’s consistent pitching for us,” Smith said.