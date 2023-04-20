Prep softball: Big sixth inning lifts Sylvania over White Plains

JACKSONVILLE — Despite overcoming a rocky start, White Plains couldn’t come back from Sylvania’s five-run sixth inning as the Wildcats fell 10-3 at Jana McGinnis Field on Thursday.
“We had some good things happening, but we didn’t handle pressure well,” White Plains coach Tiffany Williams said. “Some at-bats went really well, some at-bats we didn’t. We couldn’t clean up the errors and overall we just didn’t play well together.”
After Sylvania got three hits in three at-bats to start the game, starter Callie Richardson was pulled in favor of Leighton Arnold.
Despite striking out 15 times, Sylvania gave Arnold trouble in the sixth inning with five runs.
“We finally adjusted and started hitting the ball to the right side,” Sylvania coach Ryan Clark said.
Leadoff hitter Anna Murdock went 2-for-4 with an RBI, flashing her speed throughout the contest. Makayla Owen and Leianna Currie also finished with two hits for Sylvania, while catcher Callie Ashley led the team with two RBIs.
“We didn't really play well for each other and so our energy was down,” Williams said. “That's something that we need to work on and we need to work on executing better, so that was a big thing.”
Richardson and Cassidy Arnold both went 2-for-4 in the contest, with Richardson and Cooper Martin finishing with the team’s lone RBIs.
Kannon Slaughter pitched the last 1⅓ innings in relief, allowing two hits and one earned run while walking one and striking out five.
White Plains pitchers combined for 20 strikeouts in the contest.
“White Plains is a good team,“ Clark said. “I know they’re well-coached, and we came through with some timely hits there. It really pushed us through there.”