Prep softball: Big sixth inning lifts Sylvania over White Plains

Softball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Despite overcoming a rocky start, White Plains couldn’t come back from Sylvania’s five-run sixth inning as the Wildcats fell 10-3 at Jana McGinnis Field on Thursday.

“We had some good things happening, but we didn’t handle pressure well,” White Plains coach Tiffany Williams said. “Some at-bats went really well, some at-bats we didn’t. We couldn’t clean up the errors and overall we just didn’t play well together.”