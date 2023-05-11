 Skip to main content
Prep softball: Arnold, Richardson lead way as White Plains stands one game from state bid

White Plains softball

White Plains celebrates a huge hit in the East Regional.

 Tucker Webb, the Daily Home

White Plains pitchers Leighton Arnold and Callie Richardson combined to allow only five hits and three runs as the Wildcats marched their way to Friday's Class 4A East Regional championship round.

Richardson also ripped a pair of home runs.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.