Prep softball: Arnold, Richardson lead way as White Plains stands one game from state bid

White Plains pitchers Leighton Arnold and Callie Richardson combined to allow only five hits and three runs as the Wildcats marched their way to Friday's Class 4A East Regional championship round.
Richardson also ripped a pair of home runs.
The Wildcats beat Etowah 5-3 and North Jackson 3-0 on Thursday. They're slated to play Madison County on Friday at 9 a.m. in Albertville. The winner will go to the state tournament. The loser will fall into the consolation finals at 12:15 p.m., and the winner of that game will get a state berth, too.
Against Etowah, Arnold pitched all seven innings and allowed four hits, one walk and three runs (only one was earned). She struck out 11.
White Plains scored all of its runs in the first two innings to grab a 5-3 lead. Richardson led the way by going 2-for-3 with a triple, a homer and four RBIs. Arnold was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Cassidy Arnold was 2-for-3. Kannon Slaughter, Karli Otwell and Hallie Williams each had a single. Williams scored two runs.
Against North Jackson, Richardson started in the circle and went five innings, allowing only one hit. She walked three and struck out four.
Leighton Arnold closed as she worked two innings. She didn't allow a hit, walked one and struck out three.
Richardson had another big game at the plate as she went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Otwell, Leighton Arnold and Cassidy Arnold each had a single.
