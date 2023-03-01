Prep softball: Arnold comes up big for White Plains; Oxford rolls

Leighton Arnold went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs as White Plains won 5-2 at Piedmont in high school softball Tuesday.
Arnold also got the pitching win as she worked all seven innings, struck out 10 and allowed six hits and two walks.
Richardson Callie was 1-for-2 with a homer and two RBIs and a pair of walks. Kristen Rhodes was 2-for-4 with a double.
Cassidy Arnold doubled, and Hallie Williams added a single.
For Piedmont, Emma Grace Todd pitched a complete game and struck out 10.
Savannah Smith was 1-for-3 with a triple. Cacey Brothers went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Armoni Perry and Ava Pope each went 1-for-3, and Pope drove in a run. Abby Baird had a single.
Oxford 9, Cleburne County 1: Five Oxford players had two hits apiece as the Yellow Jackets downed Cleburne County 9-1 Tuesday in Heflin.
Oxford improved to 4-0. Leadoff batter Ashlyn Burns doubled twice in four official at-bats, scored two runs, stole two bases and had one RBI. Raegan Sanders stroked a double and a single, knocked in two runs and scored one time. Kenlee Rodgers, Adajiah Wilson and Kaelyn Crossley each singled twice. Crossley had two RBIs. Wilson drove in a run and stole a base.
Winning pitcher Berkley Mooney whiffed 12 and allowed one hit over six innings in relief. She did not give up a walk.
