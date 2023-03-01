 Skip to main content
Prep softball: Arnold comes up big for White Plains; Oxford rolls

JSU softball teaser
Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Leighton Arnold went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs as White Plains won 5-2 at Piedmont in high school softball Tuesday.

Arnold also got the pitching win as she worked all seven innings, struck out 10 and allowed six hits and two walks.

