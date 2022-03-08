Prep softball: Alexandria wins marathon against Etowah

ALEXANDRIA — Addie Jennings drove in five runs and Ashley Phillips four, and Alexandria's softball team outlasted Etowah 18-17 on Monday.
Jennings went 2-for-5 with a double and scored a run, and Phillips went 3-for-5 and scored three runs.
Alexandria answered Etowah's nine-run fifth inning with eight in the bottom of the inning. After Etowah scored three to tie the game at 17-17 in the top of the seventh, the Valley Cubs won it with one in the bottom.
Etowah outhit Alexandria 20-18 but committed five errors to Alexandria's two.
Other top performers for Alexandria (13-2):
—Jill Cockrell, 3-for-4, four runs, RBI.
—Rylee Gattis, 1-for-4, triple, two RBIs.
—Christian Hess, 3-for-5, home run, run, three RBIs.
—Clancy Bright, 1-for-5, two runs.
—Pressley Slaton, 3-for-5, double, run, RBI.
—Deja Bowie, 2-for-4, double, three runs, RBI.