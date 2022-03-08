 Skip to main content
Prep softball: Alexandria wins marathon against Etowah

Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

ALEXANDRIA — Addie Jennings drove in five runs and Ashley Phillips four, and Alexandria's softball team outlasted Etowah 18-17 on Monday.

Jennings went 2-for-5 with a double and scored a run, and Phillips went 3-for-5 and scored three runs.

Alexandria answered Etowah's nine-run fifth inning with eight in the bottom of the inning. After Etowah scored three to tie the game at 17-17 in the top of the seventh, the Valley Cubs won it with one in the bottom.

Etowah outhit Alexandria 20-18 but committed five errors to Alexandria's two.

Other top performers for Alexandria (13-2):

—Jill Cockrell, 3-for-4, four runs, RBI.

—Rylee Gattis, 1-for-4, triple, two RBIs.

—Christian Hess, 3-for-5, home run, run, three RBIs.

—Clancy Bright, 1-for-5, two runs.

—Pressley Slaton, 3-for-5, double, run, RBI.

—Deja Bowie, 2-for-4, double, three runs, RBI.

