Prep softball: Alexandria wins big to remain unbeaten in Area 10

Alexandria scored a 15-0 victory Monday over visiting Clay Central to improve to 2-0 in Class 5A, Area 10 softball.
Ahead 2-0 after scoring twice in the second inning, the Valley Cubs tallied nine runs in the third and ended the game on the mercy rule with four more runs in the fourth.
Sophomore pitcher Pressley Slaton was the beneficiary of all the offensive support. Pressley struck out eight over four innings, did not walk a batter and allowed just two hits in earning the shutout win.
Jill Cockrell paced Alexandria’s offense with three hits in four at-bats. Cockrell, the Cubs’ leadoff hitter, contributed a triple and two singles, three RBIs and two runs to the attack. She added a stolen base for good measure.
Slaton was 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs. Clancy Bright went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles, two RBIs and two runs. Christian Hess and Charlee Paris each went 2-for-3 with two singles and one RBI. Parris also scored two runs.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.