Prep softball: Alexandria wins big to remain unbeaten in Area 10

Softball teaser
Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Alexandria scored a 15-0 victory Monday over visiting Clay Central to improve to 2-0 in Class 5A, Area 10 softball.

Ahead 2-0 after scoring twice in the second inning, the Valley Cubs tallied nine runs in the third and ended the game on the mercy rule with four more runs in the fourth.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.