Prep softball: Alexandria sweeps

Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria swept two softball games Friday, beating White Plains 7-1 and Pleasant Valley 22-10.

Highlights of the day include Rylee Gattis’ two-hitter with 14 strikeouts against White Plains. She also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs.

The Valley Cubs pounded out a 20-hit performance against Pleasant Valley, with Chloe Gattis and Quendeja Bowie driving in four runs apiece.

Bowie homered in both games.

The Valley Cubs improved to 27-10 on the season.

Alexandria’s other top performers against White Plains:

—Chloe Gattis, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI.

—Addie Jennings, 2-for-3, double, one RBI.

—Bowie, 3-for-3, home run, double, two runs, two RBIs.

Alexandria’s top performers against Pleasant Valley:

—Ashley Phillips, 4-for-4, four runs, two RBIs.

—Chloe Gattis, 2-for-4, four RBIs.

—Rylee Gattis, 2-for-4, two runs, one RBI.

—Jennings, 1-for-4, one run, three RBIs.

—Jill Cockrell, 3-for-4, two runs, one RBI.

—Clancy Bright, 2-for-3, double, one run, three RBIs.

—Christian Hess, 2-for-3, three runs, one RBI.

—Brie Troup, 3-for-3, home run, double, four runs, one RBI.

—Bowie, 1-for-3, home run, two runs, four RBIs.

Pleasant Valley splits: The Raiders split their two games at Alexandria, falling 22-10 to Alexandria and beating White Plains 8-7 to move to 27-13 on the season.

Pleasant Valley’s top performers against White Plains:

—Rylee Haynes, 2-for-3, two runs, one RBI.

—Macey Roper, 2-for-3, one run.

—Bailey Harris, 3-for-4, double, two runs, two RBIs.

—Madyson Cromer, 1-for-4, two RBIs.

—Lily Henry, 2-for-3, two runs, one RBI.

—Leah Patterson, 1-for-4, one RBI.

Pleasant Valley’s top performers against Alexandria:

—Roper, 2-for-4, two runs, two RBIs.

—Haynes, 2-for-4.

—Ava Boozer, 4-for-4, double, two runs, two RBIs.

—Harris, 2-for-3, home run, three runs, three RBIs.

—Cromer, 3-for-4, one RBI.

—Henry, 1-for-3, two RBIs.

—Gracee Ward, 2-for-3, two doubles, two runs.

