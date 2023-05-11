Prep softball: Alexandria starts fast, reaches 5A regional finals

ALBERTVILLE — Alexandria coach Brian Hess felt good about his team heading into softball regional play Thursday, but even he was shocked by how the Valley Cubs dominated.
In the opening round of the Class 5A East Regional, Alexandria scored a 13-1 win over Sardis. The game ended after five innings because of the mercy rule.
"Was not expecting this,” Hess said. “Pleasantly surprised. Pressley (Slaton) threw well in the circle, defense made plays when they had to, and offense we just came out swinging the bat real, real well. Proud of our approaches at the plate. This is a real good team, and to hit them the way we hit them. That is a huge accomplishment."
The momentum carried into the second round where Alexandria beat St. Clair County 6-4 to book a spot int the championship round against Scottsboro on Friday at 9 a.m. The winner will advance to the state tournament, while the loser will drop into the consolation finals.
Against Sardis, Slaton struck out five batters, walked one and only gave up four hits in the win. Of course, strong pitching is nothing new for the Valley Cubs.
Last year, superstar Rylee Gattis helped power the team to a runner-up finish with one dominant performance in the circle after another.
Slaton is one of three pitchers Alexandria will lean on this postseason, and even though Gattis is gone, Hess said the team has found a way to get better despite losing such a great talent.
"The positive is we got better defensively,” Hess said. “When you're dominating in the circle it is great. And you can have a great defense, and it is easy to play defense around, but when a ball is coming, especially early in the year when you are trying to get them settled in, you're going to have a lot of balls hit at you. … We can't simulate that in practice, the game, it gets a lot easier. So, they seem to be playing a lot better defense right now."
Jill Cockrell, Christian Hess and Allyssa Hunt each finished the win with three hits.
The power hitters in the win were Brenlee Sparks, who hit two triples, and Christian Hess, who hit one.
Slaton, Hunt and Lauren Weber each finished with a game-high three RBIs.
Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep