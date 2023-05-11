 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep softball: Alexandria starts fast, reaches 5A regional finals

Alexandria softball

Alexandria made the Class 5A East Regional championship round.

 Tucker Webb, The Daily Home

ALBERTVILLE — Alexandria coach Brian Hess felt good about his team heading into softball regional play Thursday, but even he was shocked by how the Valley Cubs dominated.

In the opening round of the Class 5A East Regional, Alexandria scored a 13-1 win over Sardis. The game ended after five innings because of the mercy rule.

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep