Prep softball: Alexandria shuts out St. Clair County

Calhoun County softball tournament champion Alexandria traveled to Odenville on Monday and earned a 12-0 Class 5A, Area 11 victory over St. Clair County in six innings. Rylee Gattis pitched all six frames and fanned 13 Saints. She allowed four hits — all singles — and walked two batters. Gattis and Christian Hess each went 3-for-4. Hess doubled home two runs in the third inning, had an RBI double in the fifth and added an RBI single in the sixth for a four-RBI game. Gattis singled three times, knocked in two runs and Brenlee Sparks, her courtesy runner, scored twice. The Valley Cubs improved to 3-0 in Area 11 games and 21-9 overall.
Other top performers for Alexandria:
—Ashley Phillips, two singles, RBI, run
—Jill Cockrell, single, RBI, three runs
—Quendeja Bowie, double, run
—Addie Jennings, single, RBI, run
—Clancy Bright, walk, run
—Chloe Gattis, three walks
—Brie Troup, three runs