Prep softball: Alexandria opens 5A, Area 10 tourney with mercy-rule win

Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Class 5A, Area 10 regular-season champion Alexandria began the Area 10 postseason tournament Tuesday with a 13-1 win over Lincoln.

The Valley Cubs led 5-0 after three innings then scored eight runs in the fourth frame to increase their lead to 13-0. The Golden Bears got one run in the top of the fifth and the game ended on the 10-run rule.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.