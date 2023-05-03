Prep softball: Alexandria opens 5A, Area 10 tourney with mercy-rule win

Class 5A, Area 10 regular-season champion Alexandria began the Area 10 postseason tournament Tuesday with a 13-1 win over Lincoln.
The Valley Cubs led 5-0 after three innings then scored eight runs in the fourth frame to increase their lead to 13-0. The Golden Bears got one run in the top of the fifth and the game ended on the 10-run rule.
Pressley Slaton pitched all five innings. She didn’t walk a batter, limited the Bears to three hits and fanned seven. Slaton was also one of Alexandria’s hitting stars. She was 3-for-3, including a home run and a double, and finished with four RBIs.
All nine Alexandria starters had at least one hit. Christian Hess, Allyssa Hunt, Charlee Parris and Brenlee Sparks each went 2-for-3. Sparks and Parris each tripled. Parris, Hunt and Hess had two RBIs apiece. Hunt’s hits included a double and she scored two runs.
Briley Bright, Clancy Bright, Jill Cockrell and Lauren Weber each had one hit in three at-bats. Weber doubled and drove in a run. Cockrell singled, scored twice and had one RBI. Clancy Bright singled and scored twice. Briley Bright had a base hit and scored one run.
The Area 10 tournament will resume at Alexandria on Thursday at 4 p.m. with an elimination bracket game between Lincoln and Clay Central. The winner of that game advances to play Alexandria and would have to defeat the Cubs twice to claim the area tournament championship.
