Prep softball: Alexandria goes 2-3 in Gulf Coast Classic

Alexandria went 2-3 in the Gulf Coast Classic, falling to Dale County 5-4 in bracket play. In pool play the Valley Cubs lost to Wetumpka 4-2, beat Thomasville 14-0, lost to Thompson 5-3 and beat Gulf Shores 7-1.
Alexandria is 14-8 headed into Monday’s game at Cleburne County.
Alexandria’s top performers against Dale County:
—Ashley Phillips, 2-for-3, triple, double, one run, one RBI
—Rylee Gattis, 1-for-2, double, one RBI; pitched 5 innings, allowing four hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts and one walk
—Addie Jennings, 1-for-3, one run
—Clancy Bright, 1-for-3, one run
Alexandria’s top performers against Wetumpka:
—Phillips, 2-for-3
—Rylee Gattis, 1-for-3, one RBI
—Jill Cockrell, 1-for-2, one run
—Bright, one RBI
—Ava Johnson, 1-for-1, one RBI
—Makenna Prickett, pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and one earned run with one strikeout and two walks
Alexandria’s top performers against Thomasville:
—Phillips, 2-for-3, two doubles, three runs
—Rylee Gattis, 3-for-4, one run, four RBIs; pitched three hitless, scoreless innings with five strikeouts and one walk
—Jennings, 2-for-4, one run
—Cockrell, two runs
—Brie Troup, 2-for-4, two runs, two RBIs
—Bright, 1-for-3, one run, two RBIs
—Christian Hess, 1-for-4, two runs, one RBI
—Johnson, 2-for-4, double, two runs, two RBIs
—Prickett, pitched two scoreless innings, allowing two hits
Alexandria’s top performers against Thompson:
—Phillips, 1-for-3, double, one run
—Chloe Gattis, 2-for-3, double, one run, one RBI
—Jennings, 2-for-3, double, two RBIs
—Johnson, one run
Alexandria’s top performers against Gulf Shores:
—Phillips, 2-for-3, double, three runs, one RBI
—Chloe Gattis, one RBI
—Rylee Gattis, 2-for-3, double, two RBIs; pitched five innings, allowing no hits and no earned runs with 12 strikeouts and two walks
—Jennings, 1-for-3, one run
—Troup, 1-for-2, three RBIs
—Hess, 1-for-3, one run