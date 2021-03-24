You have permission to edit this article.
Prep softball: Alexandria goes 2-3 in Gulf Coast Classic

Alexandria went 2-3 in the Gulf Coast Classic, falling to Dale County 5-4 in bracket play. In pool play the Valley Cubs lost to Wetumpka 4-2, beat Thomasville 14-0, lost to Thompson 5-3 and beat Gulf Shores 7-1.

Alexandria is 14-8 headed into Monday’s game at Cleburne County.

Alexandria’s top performers against Dale County:

—Ashley Phillips, 2-for-3, triple, double, one run, one RBI

—Rylee Gattis, 1-for-2, double, one RBI; pitched 5 innings, allowing four hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts and one walk

—Addie Jennings, 1-for-3, one run

—Clancy Bright, 1-for-3, one run

Alexandria’s top performers against Wetumpka:

—Phillips, 2-for-3

—Rylee Gattis, 1-for-3, one RBI

—Jill Cockrell, 1-for-2, one run

—Bright, one RBI

—Ava Johnson, 1-for-1, one RBI

—Makenna Prickett, pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and one earned run with one strikeout and two walks

Alexandria’s top performers against Thomasville:

—Phillips, 2-for-3, two doubles, three runs

—Rylee Gattis, 3-for-4, one run, four RBIs; pitched three hitless, scoreless innings with five strikeouts and one walk

—Jennings, 2-for-4, one run

—Cockrell, two runs

—Brie Troup, 2-for-4, two runs, two RBIs

—Bright, 1-for-3, one run, two RBIs

—Christian Hess, 1-for-4, two runs, one RBI

—Johnson, 2-for-4, double, two runs, two RBIs

—Prickett, pitched two scoreless innings, allowing two hits

Alexandria’s top performers against Thompson:

—Phillips, 1-for-3, double, one run

—Chloe Gattis, 2-for-3, double, one run, one RBI

—Jennings, 2-for-3, double, two RBIs

—Johnson, one run

Alexandria’s top performers against Gulf Shores:

—Phillips, 2-for-3, double, three runs, one RBI

—Chloe Gattis, one RBI

—Rylee Gattis, 2-for-3, double, two RBIs; pitched five innings, allowing no hits and no earned runs with 12 strikeouts and two walks

—Jennings, 1-for-3, one run

—Troup, 1-for-2, three RBIs

—Hess, 1-for-3, one run

