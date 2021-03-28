Prep softball: Alexandria gets top seed for county tournament

SAKS — After winning the Calhoun County softball tournament in 2018 and 2019, Alexandria found itself back on top Sunday.
The Valley Cubs were installed as the No. 1 seed for this year’s tournament in large part to their 3-0 record against county competition. They’ve already beaten No. 2-seeded Pleasant Valley, No. 3 Oxford and No. 7 Jacksonville.
“We want to be that,” assistant coach Toni Hess, who represented the Valley Cubs at Sunday’s seeding meeting at Saks High School, said after Alexandria was named the top seed.
Still, she knows the competition will be stiff.
“We’re in a county that is very competitive, and really, any of those first few could have easily been in that one spot,” she said.
Rounding out the seeds were No. 4 Piedmont, No. 5 White Plains, No. 6 Weaver, No. 8 Ohatchee, No. 9 Saks, No. 10 Wellborn and No. 11 Jacksonville Christian.
The double-elimination tournament is set to begin April 6 at Woodland Park, where Games 1-8 are scheduled to be played. Games 9-19, scheduled for April 8, will also be played at Woodland Park. The final four teams remaining will advance to play Games 20-23 at Jacksonville State’s University Field on Friday, April 9.
Coaches agreed that Games 1-19 at Woodland Park must go at least five innings but will otherwise use a 75-minute time limit. Games 20-23 played at University Field will go the full seven innings with no time limit.
After last year’s tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, teams are once again looking forward to competing in the annual event.
“We missed it,” Hess said. “We missed it last year big time.”
Seeding
(County record, overall record)
No. 1 Alexandria (3-0, 14-8)
No. 2 Pleasant Valley (3-2, 15-7)
No. 3 Oxford (1-1, 8-9)
No. 4 Piedmont (2-0, 7-10-2)
No. 5 White Plains (1-3, 7-8)
No. 6 Weaver (3-1, 8-3)
No. 7 Jacksonville (1-1, 12-10)
No. 8 Ohatchee (2-3, 13-6-1)
No. 9 Saks (2-3-1, 6-12-1)
No. 10 Wellborn (0-2, 1-8)
No. 11 Jacksonville Christian (0-0, 4-0)
Schedule
Tuesday, April 6
At Woodland Park
Game 1: No. 8 Ohatchee vs. No. 9 Saks, 4:30 p.m. (Field 1)
Game 2: No. 5 White Plains advances due to lack of No. 12 seed
Game 3: No. 7 Jacksonville vs. No. 10 Wellborn, 4:30 p.m. (Field 4)
Game 4: No. 6 Weaver vs. No. 11 Jacksonville Christian, 4:30 p.m. (Field 5)
Game 5: No. 1 Alexandria vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m. (Field 1)
Game 6: No. 4 Piedmont vs. No. 5 White Plains, 6 p.m. (Field 2)
Game 7: No. 2 Pleasant Valley vs. Game 3 winner, 6 p.m. (Field 4)
Game 8: No. 3 Oxford vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m. (Field 5)
Thursday, April 8
At Woodland Park
Game 9: Game 2 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 4:30 p.m. (Field 3)
Game 10: Game 1 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 4:30 p.m. (Field 2)
Game 11: Game 3 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 4:30 p.m. (Field 5)
Game 12: Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 4:30 p.m. (Field 4)
Game 13: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6 p.m. (Field 1)
Game 14: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6 p.m. (Field 4)
Game 15: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6 p.m. (Field 2)
Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 6 p.m. (Field 5)
Game 17: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 7:30 p.m. (Field 1)
Game 18: Game 13 loser vs. Game 15 winner, 7:30 p.m. (Field 3)
Game 19: Game 14 loser vs. Game 16 winner, 7:30 p.m. (Field 2)
Friday, April 9
At University Field
Game 20: Game 18 winner vs. Game 19 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Game 21: Game 17 loser vs. Game 20 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 22: Game 17 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Game 23: If necessary game, 9 p.m.