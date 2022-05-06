Prep softball: Alexandria finishes runner-up in Class 5A, Area 11

Alexandria lost to Moody 4-0 in the Class 5A, Area 11 final Thursday, but the Valley Cubs’ season isn’t finished just yet. Alexandria downed St. Clair County 10-0 earlier Thursday to clinch a berth in next week’s East Central Regional at Albertville.
Rylee Gattis went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs against the Saints. She also picked up the win in the circle, allowing just two hits over five innings with nine strikeouts.
Chloe Gattis was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Jill Cockrell and Brenlee Sparks both finished with one run and one RBI. Addie Jennings scored a run and stole a base, and Christian Hess finished 1-for-3.
Against Moody, Rylee Gattis went 1-for-3 with a double. Hess was 2-for-3, Ashley Phillips 1-for-2 and Clancy Bright 1-for-3.