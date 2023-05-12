Prep softball: Alexandria falls just short, but Hess says, 'I'm proud'

ALBERTVILLE — Moody's softball powerhouse ended Alexandria’s season Friday. The Blue Devils scored an 8-1 win over the Valley Cubs in the Class 5A East Regional consolation bracket finals, which sent Moody to the state tournament.
“I’m proud,” said Alexandria coach Brian Hess, whose team was ranked No. 10 in 5A. “I’m proud of what we got coming back. I think we’ll be fine next year and we’ll get some things ironed out. Just kind of tough the way it ended today.”
At the end of the regular season, Moody was ranked fourth in 5A by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Scottsboro, which beat Alexandria in the East Regional championship round 12-0 earlier Friday, was ranked third.
“The two teams we played today, we don’t match up position by position,” Hess said.
Alexandria finished the season 20-17 and was a perfect 5-0 in 5A, Area 10 play. The Cubs won another area title after a Class 5A runner-up season in 2022.
“I thought we should’ve came out and done better," Alexandria's Jill Cockrell said. "We can just work and get better for next year and hope to do better.”
The Valley Cubs fell behind early when the Blue Devils scored two runs in the top of the first. Moody’s Kendall Trimm hit a fielder’s choice that brought home a run, and Emma Kile singled home a run to give them a 2-0 lead.
Alexandria scratched the scoreboard in the bottom of the second when Charlee Parris reached base on a fielder’s choice. Parris eventually scored from third on a wild pitch that went past Moody’s Abi Gray for the Valley Cubs lone run of the contest.
The game was still tight through the third inning, but Moody got things rolling in the top of the fourth. Taylor Rogers drove in a run on a single to center. Runners were on second and third when Alexandria intentionally walked Trimm to load the bases.
Libby Higgins then ripped a triple into right field that scored all three baserunners. Later in the inning, Ryleigh Hodges hit a sacrifice fly to right that scored the fifth run of the inning.
Moody held a 7-1 lead until the top of the sixth when Hodges hit another sacrifice fly, this time to center, that was deep enough to score the eighth run of the game.
Bella Turley got the win in the pitcher’s circle for the Blue Devils. She went seven innings, allowed one run on eight hits, and struck out one batter.
For Alexandria, Pressley Slaton got the start. Slaton gave up seven runs on seven hits on 3 ⅔ innings. Slaton struck out one batter.
The Valley Cubs tallied eight hits as a team with Slaton and Allyssa Hunt getting two hits apiece. Slaton went 2-for-3 and reached on a walk. Hunt went 2-for-2 with a walk as well.
Moody collected nine hits as a team. Rogers and Kile both had multiple hits with Rogers going 3-for-4 and Kile going 2-for-4.
The win over Alexandria came immediately after Moody hit a game-ending single into center field with bases loaded against Sardis to eliminate the Lions. Moody is 22-10 and will play at Choccolocco Park next week in the state tournament.
“I mean, I’m extremely excited,” Moody coach Rebecca Seymour said. “This group, we set goals early in our season and we work every day, one day at a time to meet those goals. They earned this today, and I could not be more proud of them.”