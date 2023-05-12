 Skip to main content
Prep softball: Alexandria falls just short, but Hess says, 'I'm proud'

east regional softball 008 tw.jpg

Scenes from the AHSAA Softball East Regional at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville on Thursday.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

ALBERTVILLE — Moody's softball powerhouse ended Alexandria’s season Friday. The Blue Devils scored an 8-1 win over the Valley Cubs in the Class 5A East Regional consolation bracket finals, which sent Moody to the state tournament.

“I’m proud,” said Alexandria coach Brian Hess, whose team was ranked No. 10 in 5A. “I’m proud of what we got coming back. I think we’ll be fine next year and we’ll get some things ironed out. Just kind of tough the way it ended today.”