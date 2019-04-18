Mattie Wade, Kodie Williams and Lanie Dreyer drove in two runs apiece as Alexandria beat Cleburne County 11-1 in Thursday high school softball action.
Alexandria improved to 23-8 headed into play this weekend in the Northwest Alabama Bash in Florence.
The Valley Cubs’ top performers against Cleburne County:
—Wade, 2-for-4, two runs, two RBIs.
—Ashley Phillips, 1-for-4, triple, one run, one RBI.
—Maggie Phillips, 1-for-2, one RBI; pitched two-hitter, with no earned runs or walks allowed and five strikeouts in six innings.
—Millie Burt, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI.
—Williams, 2-for-3, double, one run, two RBIs.
—Dreyer, 2-for-4, two RBIs.
—Jordan Beason, 2-for-3, one run.
—Addison Jennings, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI.