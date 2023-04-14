 Skip to main content
Prep softball: A perfect Ashlyn Burns paces Oxford to a win over Lincoln

Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Ashlyn Burns had a perfect night at the plate as Oxford downed Lincoln in a 4-2 win Friday night.

Burns finished 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run, bringing home Adajiah Wilson from a double in the bottom of the third.