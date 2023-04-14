Prep softball: A perfect Ashlyn Burns paces Oxford to a win over Lincoln

Ashlyn Burns had a perfect night at the plate as Oxford downed Lincoln in a 4-2 win Friday night.
Burns finished 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run, bringing home Adajiah Wilson from a double in the bottom of the third.
Kaelyn Crossley pitched a full five innings and picked up the win, allowing two hits and two earned runs while walking two and striking out two.
Wilson, Emma Tims-Becerra and Kenlee Rodgers also had hits for the Yellow Jackets.
Lincoln’s Aubrey Machen hit a home run on the first pitch of the game, finishing 1-for-3. Emery Hendrix had the team’s other hit and RBI.