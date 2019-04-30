SAKS — Saks’ first-ever home playoff match in soccer turned into sudden death Tuesday.
Jesus Agullar headed home Jason Mejia’s cross from the goal line with 1:47 left in the second overtime period, the Susan Moore outlasted the Wildcats 4-3 in Jack Stewart Stadium.
The Bulldogs (11-3-2) advanced to the second round in the Class 1A-3A bracket to face Altamont, which eliminated Weaver 5-0 on Tuesday. Saks finished 17-2-1.
The occasion was as much a story as the outcome. Saks added soccer ahead of the 2016 season, becoming the first school in the Calhoun County system to add the sport. Weaver and White Plains have followed suit.
Saks’ boys team has held the top seed in the Calhoun County tournament the past two years of the tourney’s three-year existence and finished runner-up both times. Reclassification shifted the Wildcats down from the 4A-5A set to 1A-3A for this school year, and the Wildcats won their area and the right to play host to a playoff match.
“It’s big for the school,” said first-year Saks coach Dwight McDonald, who left the same job at Oxford to become assistant principal after the 2017 season but returned to the area to coach Saks this season.
“For us to get to this point this early is big. We don’t have a JV team to support the varsity, but we do have senior leadership that’s been here from day one, when they first started, and they led the way all season long.”
The Wildcats came up on the short end of a match that featured two stars for each team … Agullar and Mejia for Susan Moore and Saks’ Jakorius Watkins and Jahir Ortiz Rodriguez.
Those four players accounted for all seven goals, three coming on penalty kicks.
Mejia scored on two first-half penalty kicks. The first penalty came at 28:25, when Javier Castillo fell on Agullar in the goalie box after they battled for the ball. The second foul came at 20:15, when Castillo raised his right leg to stop a ball in the box, and the ball appeared to wedge between his knee and elbow, prompting a hand-ball call.
Those goals wrapped around a spectacular play by Watkins, who controlled an Ortiz Rodriguez pass then headed the ball to himself on the run, giving himself a shot to a wide-open goal.
Watkins’ first goal tied the game 1-1, and he got fouled in the at 2:11 to set up Ortiz Rodriguez’s penalty kick to force a 2-2 tie at halftime.
Watkins would keep bringing the pressure, forcing Susan Moore to mark him with as many as three players, but it didn’t stop him from tying the match one more time. Susan Moore goalkeeper Brandon Martinez attempted to clear the ball, which hit one of his teammates and gave the lurking Watkins an open goal to make it 3-3 at 12:46 of the second half.
The two teams played to a stalemate for the rest of regulation, but not without controversy. Officials conferred and reversed an apparent foul call on Susan Moore’s Anthony Cervantes after Watkins went down in the goalie box with 5:43 to play.
“The referee told me that both players were going to the ball,” McDonald said. “To me, my player is in front of their player, and he pushed him down. That’s a PK. That’s a foul.
“That was our opportunity.”
After a scoreless five-minute overtime, Saks played to reach penalty kicks. McDonald planned to put the longer Castillo in the goal for a shootout but never got the chance.
Mejia ran down a ball at the goal line, just before it went out of bounds. and crossed from near to far post. Agullar was there to head it in.
“It was pretty wide open,” Agullar said. “I give all the credit to Jason. He’s our captain. It’s just unbelievable.”
Saks goalkeeper Ty Willis said he thought the ball would get out of bounds before Mejia could pass it and didn’t see Agullar behind him.
“I was hesitant,” he said. “As I saw the kick, I was hesitant to dive, because I twisted my ankle the last play. So, if I dive, I thought maybe I was not going to be able to get back in time to stop the play.”
Susan Moore coach Robert Austin called it “just a good, heads-up play.”
Agullar pulled off his No. 9 jersey and ran to the Susan Moore sideline in jubilation. Saks’ players trudged off the field dejected.
“It meant a lot to have our first home playoff game, a real chance to show what we actually can do,” Watkins said. “Ever though we did come out with the loss, we gave it our all … sweat, tears, blood, hurts, injuries.
“They were a good team. They deserved it all. I hope they win the whole thing.”