Prep soccer playoffs: Donoho headed back to Final Four

Donoho's girls' soccer team is headed to the Final Four for the second time in four years.
The Falcons beat Mars Hill Bible 2-0 in second-round action Saturday and will play Whitesburg Christian in the 1A-3A semifinals in Huntsville on Thursday at 11 a.m.
Trinity Presbyterian and Cottage Hill Christian play in the other semifinal. The championship is Friday at 7 p.m.
Donoho (20-0-1) last went to the Final Four in 2018, falling to West Morgan.
The Falcons won Saturday without Kathleen Seals, one of their top players. She sustained a concussion in their first-round victory over Glencoe.
Seals remains in concussion protocol.
"We are hopeful she will be cleared before Thursday, but are preparing to play without her," Donoho coach Jay Jenkins said.
Donoho outshot Mars Hill 28-3, with goals coming from Zoe Christopher and Erin Turley. Sam Wakefield assisted both goals.
Christopher’s goal came with 29 minutes left in the second half. Wakefield assisted with a throw-in.
Turley, playing injured after a fall at the state track meet Friday, added the insurance goal with nine minutes left. She took Wakefield’s throw-in, dribbled through the Mars Hill defense and shot from the far post, just inside the 18-yard box.
Goalie Maggie Wakefield posted her 16 shutout of the season. The Falcons have given up five goals all season.