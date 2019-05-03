The Altamont Knights have 11 seniors, and they are on a mission to win a state championship.
They played like it Friday night as they came to Donoho and captured a 6-0 win over the home team in the Class 1A-3A state quarterfinals.
Altamont's Mary Davis powered in three goals, including two in the first half, as the Knights scored three time in each half to advance to the state semifinals.
The Falcons (16-2-1) had recorded 11 shutouts this season, but the Knights had other things on their mind as they ended Donoho’s 14-game win streak. The Falcons have 11 players who are freshmen or younger, and the experienced, physical Knights took advantage.
“We were not supposed to be here this year on paper after all we lost from last year’s team, but I am proud of our girls and what we accomplished this season,” Dohoho coach Jay Jenkins said.
“Our girls did not quit. This one did not go the way we wanted it to, but that was because of the way Altamont played. They are a good team, and I hope they go far in the playoffs.”
The Falcons ended Altamont’s season a year ago with a 1-0 victory, but the Knights returned the favor this year.
"Our 11 seniors have a goal to get the state finals and they did a great job tonight," Altamont coach Matt Kirkpatrick said. "We were getting the ball in the middle, and Frances Wilson was playing superb and getting the ball in a position to score.”
Added Kirkpatrick: “Donoho is a tough team, and we came out playing hard and played as good a game as we have played all year.”