Prep soccer: Donoho lands four on all-state teams, 14 local players named honorable mentions

Calhoun co soccer bc027.jpg

Donoho had four players named to the Class 1A-3A all-state women's soccer team. Six of the 14 honorable mentions from Calhoun County also play for Donoho.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Fourteen girls' soccer players from Calhoun County were recognized by coaches across the state, with four of those, all from The Donoho School, named to an all-state team.

Forwards Erin Turley and Zoe Christopher, midfielder Samantha Wakefield and defender Lillie Mae Sherman were named to the Class 1A-3A all-state girls' soccer team decided by state coaches.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.