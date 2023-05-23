Prep soccer: Donoho lands four on all-state teams, 14 local players named honorable mentions

Fourteen girls' soccer players from Calhoun County were recognized by coaches across the state, with four of those, all from The Donoho School, named to an all-state team.
Forwards Erin Turley and Zoe Christopher, midfielder Samantha Wakefield and defender Lillie Mae Sherman were named to the Class 1A-3A all-state girls' soccer team decided by state coaches.
"Erin and Zoe and Sam are really the heart of the offense of the team." Turley said. "I'm really glad I've got all three of them coming back."
All of the players except for Sherman will be returning for Donoho next season.
"She's been the anchor of that defense for several years," Turley said. "This is her third time making all state, she's been a team captain this year and a real leader. She's going to be tough to replace."
Along with the four named to the team, 10 additional Calhoun County players were named honorable mentions, totaling 14 athletes named from the county.
Jacksonville totaled seven named to the list, which include defender Emma Easterling, forward Joeh Kim, goalkeeper Alexis Johnson, defender Vilma Rios, defender Ximena Chavez, forward Willa Kate Walker and midfielder Sarah Sloughfy.
Along with the four named to the Class 1A-3A team, defender Rory Catherine Parks and midfielder Chloe Melton were also recognized for Donoho.
Weaver goalkeeper Lena Johannson, a sophomore, was recognized as an honorable mention for the Bearcats.
Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.