Prep soccer: Donoho, Glencoe land three honorees on all-state boys' soccer squads

donoho v jacksonville - boys soccer 013 tw.jpg

Jacksonville against Donoho in the Isaac Crook Invitational semi-final on Friday at Oxford High School.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Donoho and Glencoe had three players apiece honored on the all-state soccer teams decided by coaches across the state.

Donoho had two senior named to the Class 1A-3A team, including forward Drew Williamson and midfielder Logan Melton.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.