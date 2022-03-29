Prep soccer: Donoho girls turn up the heat in second half to down Weaver

Donoho’s girls came into this soccer season looking to build on last year’s state-runner-up finish. After a fiery halftime Tuesday, they just might’ve found the form.
The Falcons scored five second-half goals en route to a 6-1 victory over Weaver in the first match of a boy-girl doubleheader on Lentz Field.
Six Donoho players scored, and five had a goal and an assist as the Falcons improved to 6-0. Eight different Falcons scored in a game against Saks this season.
“That makes us really dangerous,” all-state goalkeeper Maggie Wakefield said. “I love the fact that in the past few seasons, we’ve had a ton of weapons.”
For a team like Donoho, however, the road starts at the intersection of last season and expectations. The Falcons made the Class 1A-3A state final for the first time, falling to Trinity Presbyterian 3-1 in Huntsville.
Trinity lost several seniors. Donoho lost one.
The four-time defending county champions also hope to make it five in a row. The tourney is April 4-9, and teams will learn their county seed when coaches vote on Sunday at Weaver.
Oxford will figure big in that vote, as well.
Each season is different, however, and Donoho has to reclaim the form that led it to within a breath of statewide glory last season. Rainouts, spring break and 10 days between matches slowed the Falcons’ development, veteran Donoho coach Jay Jenkins said.
“We’ve got some work to do,” he said. “We’ve got to improve our first touch. We’ve got to improve our speed, and we’ve got to improve our fitness.
“We’re making a lot of bonehead plays out there that we weren’t making at this time last year. We had outgrown them all at this point last year. We’re behind where we were last year, … but I think we have enough talent to do whatever we want to do.”
Both sides of that showed in Tuesday’s match with Weaver.
Anna Grace Jones’ goal at the 12-minute mark stood as Donoho’s 1-0 halftime lead.
Weaver had close calls. A Nevaeh Hawkins shot from the right side hit the bottom of the crossbar and bounced straight down.
Wakefield grabbed it before it could go over the goal line for one of her seven saves.
The Falcons, playing their first match in 10 days, had a heart-to-heart kind of halftime.
“A lot of it was, hey, we’re all really frustrated and yelling,” Wakefield said. “Just getting more frustrated isn’t going to help anybody.”
Jenkins asked if the Falcons were happy with the first half. The answer was no.
“He said that we needed to start moving off the ball, and we were just making straight runs,” two-time county player of the year Erin Turley said. “He told us to stop being selfish and start passing the ball and working as a team.”
The response came quickly. Kathleen Seals scored at 34:28 of the second half then crossed an indirect kick to assist Zoe Christopher’s goal four minutes later.
After Weaver’s “dynamic duo” of Deniah Brown and Ximena Chavez turned pass and kick, respectively, into a goal to bring the Bearcats within 3-1, Donoho’s binge continued. Turley, Tosin Sanusi and Sam Wakefield all got in on the act.
Donoho finished with 29 shots and five corner kicks. Seals, Jones, Sanusi, Turley and Sam Wakefield each finished with a goal and assist. Christopher scored a goal.
“Weaver had a good play,” Jenkins said. “They were faster than we were, and we didn’t adjust to their speed in the first half.
“We did a much better job in the second half of settling in and playing better help defense and putting more pressure on offensively because we passed the ball a lot better in the second half.”
Weaver, playing without injured midfielder Lena Johannson, fell to 3-5.
“I feel like it was a pretty even match in the first half,” said Weaver’s Chelsea Mize, the reigning Calhoun County coach of the year in boys’ soccer. “I wish we would’ve played as well in the second half.”
Boys
Donoho 6, Weaver 2: Former Donoho coach Matthew Wright served as acting head coach because first-year head coach Tim Melton was out of town on business, and Donoho improved to 6-0.
Wright said one night back in charge “felt good.”
“I’ve been here for all of them assisting, but the previous seven years I’ve been on my own,” he said. “This is a good opponent. I thought we played well. We possessed, outshot and played about as good as we could play.”
Drew Williamson and Grant Steed led Donoho with two goals and two assists apiece. Logan Melton and Jack Thomas scored a goal apiece, and goalkeeper Richard Goad had six saves.
Williamson said Wright seemed more laid back as an acting head coach than he was as head coach. Playing a match under Wright as an assistant or acting head coach this season has been “weird” but “fun.”
“I’m glad, for sure, that Matthew is staying to help Tim out,” Williamson said. “Tim is a really good coach. It’s a great transition, because we all respect him. We all love Tim.”
Donoho lost high target Spencer Wigley and center-midfielder Ethan Miles-Jamison but has six seniors. Wright is hopeful the Falcons will receive a top-four seed in the county tournament.
“We seem to be playing better,” Wright said. “We’re possessing the ball better. We’re playing a lot more decompression. When we win the ball, we don’t just try to go right on the attack, into the teeth of where it came from. We’re better to switch or decompress the field to give us a little more room to work with, so I guess we’re a little more patient.”
Miguel Canchucaja scored both Weaver goals, one on a penalty kick and another on a free kick.
The Bearcats (1-10) lost nine seniors, including reigning county player of the year Kyle Knight, from a team that reached the county final a year ago before falling to Oxford in overtime.
“It’s a rebuilding year,” Weaver coach Jason Martin said. “‘I’ve got eighth-graders and ninth-graders starting varsity.”