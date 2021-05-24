Prep soccer: Donoho girls get four on All-State soccer team; Weaver's Mize coach of year

Four players from state runner-up Donoho made the Class 1A-3A all-state soccer team, as voted on by the state's coaches, and Weaver's Chelsea Mize was voted the 1A-5A coach of the year.
Coaches voted for all-state teams for 7A, 6A, 4A-5A and 1A-3A.
Donoho freshman midfielder Erin Turley, sophomore defender Lillie Mae Sherman, junior forward Tosin Sanusi and junior goal keeper Maggie Wakefield made the first team. There weren't enough nominees for a second team.
Turley made first-team super all-state for all classifications. Wakefield and Sanusi were second team.
The Falcons finished 21-1-1 and made its second Final Four appearance and first appearance in the state final, falling to Trinity Presbyterian 3-1 in Huntsville.
Oxford defender Sawyer Brooks was a second-team all-state pick in 6A.
Lincoln sophomore forward Adyson Hendrix and freshman defender Emi Nabors made first team in 4A-5A.
Boys' all-state teams will be announced next week.
Mize led Weaver's boys' and girls' teams to the playoffs. The boys finished as Calhoun County runners-up after falling in overtime to 6A Oxford.
This in a school year that saw Bearcat senior defender Isaac Crook collapse on the track while working out at school. He was pronounced dead at Regional Medical Center.
Mize also suffered a miscarriage in September and came through two bouts with COVID-19. She was also attacked by three dogs the day before Crook's death and had to get a tetanus shot on the way to RMC, where she learned that Crook had passed.
“We watched Isaac pass on the track," Mize said. "That was traumatizing.
"Losing Isaac, one of our key defenders and players, gave us more drive to be the best that we could to honor Isaac. He gave it 110 percent all of the time.”
Mize became pregnant again in November, and she and husband Corey are expecting their first child, daughter Tatum Logan Mize, in August.
Mize will go into the summer having been chosen by her peers as coach of the year, an honor she said she shares with assistants Jason Martin and Eboney Lewis.
“I am really excited," Mize said. "It was unexpected, and I'm over-the-moon excited about that.
"That is a high honor for a coach. To know that my peers think that highly of me, I feel very special. The people on that ballot some of the best coaches I know.”