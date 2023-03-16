 Skip to main content
Prep soccer: Donoho boys handle Weaver in area match

Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

ANNISTON — Defending county champion Donoho handled Class 1A-3A, Area 6 boys soccer rival Weaver in a 9-1 home victory Thursday before the Falcons’ spring break.

The Falcons were missing two all-state players in Drew Williamson and Logan Melton, but they still grabbed the area victory.