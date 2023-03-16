Prep soccer: Donoho boys handle Weaver in area match

ANNISTON — Defending county champion Donoho handled Class 1A-3A, Area 6 boys soccer rival Weaver in a 9-1 home victory Thursday before the Falcons’ spring break.
The Falcons were missing two all-state players in Drew Williamson and Logan Melton, but they still grabbed the area victory.
The win over Weaver keeps the Falcons undefeated in Area 6 with a 4-0 record. Overall, Donoho is 5-2-1.
Against Weaver, plenty of Falcons contributed. Bruce Downey, Sam Johnson and Jack Thomas had two goals apiece. Isaiah Smith added a goal as well. Downey, Trey Alexander, and Lukas Allen had one assist each.
“We had a couple of people down for school-related issues, so we were able to kind of spread the wealth this game,” Donoho head coach Tim Melton said. “We had some young guys, some seventh- and eighth-graders come out there and really get some different opportunities they don’t typically see.”