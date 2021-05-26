Prep signings: Sudden end of senior season not end of volleyball for Ohatchee's Haynes

There was nothing happy about the way Ohatchee’s volleyball season ended, but at least one senior has more volleyball ahead of her.
Gracee Haynes signed last week to play for Gadsden State Community College, zeroing in on GSCC quickly after early feelers from Snead State.
It’s a chance to resume what ended too soon.
“I am very thankful and grateful,” Haynes said.
Ohatchee was ranked No. 5 in Class 3A headed into area tournament, but the Calhoun County Board of Education quarantined much of the varsity team when a player tested positive for COVID-19. Mostly junior-varsity players played and lost in the Indians’ area-tourney opener, which ended their season.
“I was so devastated,” Haynes said. “It was the worst news I have heard.
The 5-foot-10 outside hitter was a first-team All-Calhoun County selection and made the All-Calhoun County tournament team.
The opportunity for Haynes to play at GSCC was in the works for two years. Gadsden State assistant coach Billie Spradley, whose daughter Taylor starred at Alexandria and GSCC, started scouting Haynes after a tip from Haynes’ travel-ball coach.
GSCC head coach Connie Clark saw Haynes play in club ball.
“I was thankful that I got a club season and got an opportunity for Coach Clark to come watch me play and the opportunity to get a scholarship and play for her,” Haynes said. “I’ve always thought about Gadsden State as close to home, and I love the coach, Connie Clark. She’s an amazing coach.”