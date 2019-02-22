Pleasant Valley’s JohnAnthony Kritlow signed Friday to run track for Midway College, an NAIA school in Lexington, Ky.
“Really enjoyed my first official visit to Midway University!!!,” Kritlow posted on Facebook in January. “And thank you to Jay Walls for the amazing tour and offering me my first ever athletic scholarship!!!
“Midway is one beautiful campus with such a friendly environment! Go Eagles!!”
Kritlow was part of Pleasant Valley’s cross country team, which became the first in school history to win a state championship in boys’ sports this past fall. The Raiders’ sixth and seventh runners, Cayden Nelson and Kritlow, finished ahead of second-place Bayside Academy’s fifth runner, John Thomas Neill, who finished nine places back from Kritlow.
Pleasant Valley won by three points.