Prep signings: Donoho's Simmons goes from state champ to signee

Taylor Simmons majored in distance with Donoho’s cross country and track teams then showed she could sprint at state.
Weeks after winning a state championship in the 400-meter dash, she signed to run for a college not so distant from home.
Simmons will run and study mechanical engineering at the University of Alabama-Huntsville, looking to build on the big finish to her high school career.
She chose UAH over offers from Berry, Huntingdon and Montevallo.
“UAH just has a great engineering program, and that’s what I think I want to go into,” she said. “That was definitely a big factor, and the program for cross country and track seems great.”
Simmons also follows cousin Bailey Simmons, who threw hammer for UAH.
Simmons is coming off of a triumphant track season, which saw her win the 400 at the 1A state meet at Cullman. She finished in one minute, 1.75 seconds. She also won the 400 at sectional.
She also finished second in the 800 run at sectional and state and third at county and had second-place finishes in the 3,200 run at county and sectional.
She didn’t run the 400 at county.
“At county, I did the two-mile and the half-mile,” she said. “The half-mile was really my focus this season, but that one didn’t really pan out as well.
“I went out a little fast in the 800, and it kind of killed my time.”
She stepped into the sprint realm at sectional and state after looking at her times and times of her competition.
“We saw that I had a shot to do well in that instead of the middle, so we chose to do that because of how the scheduling worked out,” she said.
Simmons ran a 1:03 in the 400 during the indoor season and finished sixth, and that time gave her a strong seed in the 400.
Simmons said standing atop the podium at state “was really amazing. It was very fun, that’s for sure. I had to put a lot of work in this season, and it was just really great to have that experience.”