Prep signings: Anniston's Montgomery signs with Shelton State

Less than two weeks after becoming a state champion, Kiana Montgomery became a college basketball signee.
She signed with Tuscaloosa-based Shelton State Community College on Tuesday at Anniston High School, the first step in what she hopes will become an NCAA Division I journey.
"Shelton is a great school, a great junior college, and Shelton has great coaches," she said. "They will help me perform the best I can perform and get better to actually go to a D-I, or something like that.
"That's a winning school, too, and I like to win."
Shelton State, ranked No. 4 in the National Junior College Athletic Association, will begin play in the national tournament next week. The Bucs (29-2) won the Alabama Community College Conference championship.
Shelton State has several players active at Division I schools, including Alabama senior point guard Cierra Johnson. The Bucs have players active at Old Dominion, Hawaii, Troy, Central Arkansas, Texas Southern and Norfolk State. Twin guards LaTascya and LaTora Duff have committed to New Mexico.
Shelton State coach Madonna Thompson, who played for Alabama, said she sees Division I potential in the 6-foot-2 Montgomery.
"Her energy and enthusiasm for the game was the first thing that attracted us to her," Thompson said. "She's just a hustler. She plays hard. She's active, and it's amazing what we can do with those kids, the ones that want to do something, have a motor.'
"Her length, her size, her athleticism, her ability to run, to jump, put the ball in the basket and to block shots all attracted us in the beginning. Once we get past that, actually sitting down and talking to her, she seemed like a great kid, great personality, outgoing."
Montgomery was a key figure in Anniston winning its first state championship in girls' basketball this season, averaging 12.7 points and 6.8 rebounds. She also had 81 blocks and 41 steals.
She was part of teams that made back-to-back state finals. The Bulldogs beat Deshler 61-51 in the Class 4A final Feb. 28 in Birmingham.
Shelton State basketball scholarships cover tuition, fees and books.
"This is a blessing to even be signing my name on a paper to attend a college to do something that I love," she said. "I never thought, when I started playing in the seventh grade, that I would have this opportunity."