Prep signings: Alexandria's McCallum, Burton pick destinations

Alexandria High School running back Nate McCallum will go junior college, and fullback/linebacker Devin Burton will go NAIA.
McCallum signed Tuesday to play for North Dakota State College of Science, based in Wahpeton, N.D., and Burton will play for McPherson College, based in McPherson, Kan.
McCallum was second-team at running back on The Anniston Star’s 4A-6A All-Calhoun County team. Ankle injuries slowed him during the second half of the season, and he did not play in Alexandria’s second-round playoff loss to Madison County.
Burton was second-team at linebacker on The Star’s 4A-6A All-Calhoun County team. He was a three-year starter and regarded as Alexandria’s top defender. He 85 tackles in 2019, including six for loss. He also played fullback on offense.