Pleasant Valley’s Juliana Ballew signed Wednesday to run cross country for Wallace State Community College in Hanceville, the high school announced through social media.
Ballew finished 24th at the state meet this past November, finishing in 21 minutes, 58.22 seconds. She was the Raiders’ third overall finisher and helped them finish third in the 3A meet. She finished 19th in 2017 (21:41.56) and 61st in 2016 (23:30.90).
Her top state finish was 11th in 2015 (20:52.03). She was Pleasant Valley’s top overall finisher and led the Raiders to the first of two straight state titles. They were second in 2017 and third in 2018.